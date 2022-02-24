Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market With Top Countries Data, Industry Analysis , Size, Share, Revenue, Prominent Players, Developing Technologies, Tendencies and Forecast

Astute Analytica published a new report on the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry for the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. In addition, the report presents a complete overview of the Global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market, considering the main industry trends, market dynamics, and competitive landscape.

Along with this, the report provides key statistics on the Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services Market status of key market players, key trends, and potential growth opportunities. The purpose of these study reports is to assist the reader in retrieving information and making informed decisions that will help grow their business.

The global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market value was US$ 114.27 Bn in 2021. The global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market is forecast to reach US$ 453.07 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report discusses factors affecting industry players and recent technological developments. The report presents comprehensive statistical data to help the leading companies better understand the industry’s workings. The study is a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape, examining every leading organization and player involved in industrial development.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Almost every industry in the world has been negatively affected over the last few months. Various precautionary lockdowns, and other restrictions imposed by government authorities worldwide, caused significant disruptions to their respective manufacturing and supply-chain operations. Moreover, the Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market globally experienced challenges as well. Furthermore, consumer demand has also declined as individuals are now more eager to eliminate non-essential expenses from their respective budgets since the general economic status of most people has been adversely affected by this outbreak. The factors listed above will weigh on the revenue trajectory of the global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market over the forecast period. As soon as these lockdowns lift, the global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market is forecast to rebound accordingly.

Regional Insights

The report covers the areas of North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. Additionally, the report analyzes 25+ major countries, including the United States, Germany, UK, Japan, China, India, UAE, South Korea, South Africa, and Brazil. The report provides regional and country-level information about the market, highlighting the market’s dynamics according to the various segments covered in the report.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market are:

AECOM,

Arup Group,

Black & Veatch,

TuV,

Bleak & Veatch Singapore,

PWC,

Accenture,

Tata Consulting Engineers,

Gaia Smart Cities Solutions Pvt. Ltd

among prominent players

Scope of the Report

The global Smart Cities Engineering & Construction Services market segmentation focuses on By Service Type, Solution, Project, Application, City Topography, and Region.

By Service Type:

End to end services

Surveying

Master Planning

Conceptual Architecture

Geotechnical Engineering & Material Testing

Design Engineering

Feasibility Studies

ICT Consulting

Environment Impact Assessment

Tenders & Bid Management

Vendor Selection & On-boarding

By Solution:

Design/ Consulting

Network

Infrastructure

Hardware

Software

Equipment

Other Solutions

By Project:

Buildings Residential & Commercial Complexes Hospitality Building IT Parks Educational Campuses Healthcare Facilities Recreation & Training Centers

Urban Development Greenfield Smart Cities Integrated Townships Brownfield City Upgrades Industrial Townships & Port Cities Roads & Highways

Industrial Manufacturing FMCG Automotive Agriculture Machinery Energy Aerospace & Defense Manufacturing Others



By Application:

Housing

Water

Waste

Smart Grid

Energy

Lighting

Transportation

Traffic

Citizen Services Healthcare Education Safety & Security

eGovernance

IoT

By City Topography:

Developed Economies New Existing

Emerging Economies New Existing



