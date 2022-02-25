Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bucks sign former Nets point guard Jevon Carter

By Associated Press
2022/02/25 07:59
Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0) looks to pass against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and guard Ish Smith (4) in the first half of ...
Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0) drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game ...

Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0) looks to pass against Washington Wizards center Daniel Gafford (21) and guard Ish Smith (4) in the first half of ...

Brooklyn Nets guard Jevon Carter (0) drives to the basket past Denver Nuggets guard Facundo Campazzo during the second half of an NBA basketball game ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks signed point guard Jevon Carter on Thursday, adding another former Brooklyn Nets player to their roster.

The defending champion Bucks signed Carter, who faced Milwaukee with Phoenix last year in the NBA Finals, two days after the Nets waived him. The addition comes just over a week after the Bucks signed former Nets forward DeAndre’ Bembry.

Carter averaged 3.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 12 minutes in 46 games with the Nets. The 26-year-old Carter has career averages of 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 13.7 minutes in four seasons with Memphis, Phoenix and Brooklyn.

Carter joined the Nets in a August in the trade that sent Landry Shamet to Phoenix. Memphis selected Carter out of West Virginia with the 32nd pick in the 2018 draft. He was a two-time Big 12 defensive player of the year.

Bembry joined the Bucks less than a week after the Nets waived him. He averaged 5.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1 steal and 19.8 minutes in 48 games with Brooklyn this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"