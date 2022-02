WTA Abierto Akron Zapopan Results

Thursday At Panamerican Tennis Center Guadalajara, Mexico Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor GUADALAJARA, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Thursday from Abierto Akron Zapopan at Panamerican Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 16

Sara Sorribes Tormo (3), Spain, def. Magdalena Frech, Poland, 6-0, 6-2.

Sloane Stephens (6), United States, def. Chloe Paquet, France, 7-5, 6-4.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Caroline Dolehide, United States, 6-1, 6-3.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (4), Colombia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Misaki Doi and Miyu Kato, Japan, def. Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel (1), United States, 1-6, 7-6 (6), 10-4.

Zhu Lin and Xinyu Wang, China, def. Peangtarn Plipuech, Thailand, and Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Tara Moore, Britain, and Emina Bektas, United States, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.