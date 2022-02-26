BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2614
|Down
|2
|Mar
|2568
|2576
|2568
|2576
|Down
|2
|May
|2635
|Down
|6
|May
|2621
|2643
|2601
|2614
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2645
|2665
|2623
|2635
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2653
|2670
|2631
|2642
|Down
|8
|Dec
|2644
|2660
|2623
|2634
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2620
|2636
|2599
|2610
|Down
|10
|May
|2607
|2619
|2584
|2594
|Down
|13
|Jul
|2592
|2605
|2577
|2581
|Down
|15
|Sep
|2570
|2570
|2563
|2567
|Down
|15
|Dec
|2559
|2559
|2553
|2553
|Down
|17