BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Mar 2614 Down 2 Mar 2568 2576 2568 2576 Down 2 May 2635 Down 6 May 2621 2643 2601 2614 Down 2 Jul 2645 2665 2623 2635 Down 6 Sep 2653 2670 2631 2642 Down 8 Dec 2644 2660 2623 2634 Down 7 Mar 2620 2636 2599 2610 Down 10 May 2607 2619 2584 2594 Down 13 Jul 2592 2605 2577 2581 Down 15 Sep 2570 2570 2563 2567 Down 15 Dec 2559 2559 2553 2553 Down 17