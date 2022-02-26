New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Mar
|93.32
|95.64
|90.06
|91.59 Down 1.22
|Apr
|91.48
|93.73
|88.49
|89.89 Down 1.05
|May
|89.29
|91.50
|86.67
|87.93
|Down .91
|Jun
|87.47
|89.46
|85.09
|86.19
|Down .80
|Jul
|87.47
|87.72
|83.76
|84.76
|Down .73
|Aug
|85.90
|86.50
|82.68
|83.60
|Down .69
|Sep
|84.76
|85.12
|81.88
|82.63
|Down .67
|Oct
|83.85
|84.02
|81.30
|81.80
|Down .65
|Nov
|82.04
|83.74
|80.28
|81.03
|Down .65
|Dec
|82.08
|82.73
|79.72
|80.27
|Down .65
|Jan
|81.55
|81.55
|79.07
|79.55
|Down .64
|Feb
|80.73
|80.73
|78.28
|78.88
|Down .64
|Mar
|79.91
|79.91
|78.26
|78.26
|Down .64
|Apr
|77.68
|Down .64
|May
|78.23
|79.32
|76.50
|77.14
|Down .65
|Jun
|76.60
|Down .65
|Jul
|76.11
|76.11
|76.08
|76.09
|Down .66
|Aug
|75.63
|Down .67
|Sep
|75.21
|Down .69
|Oct
|74.94
|74.94
|74.81
|74.84
|Down .70
|Nov
|75.48
|76.52
|73.85
|74.50
|Down .72
|Dec
|74.08
|Down .74
|Jan
|73.67
|Down .75
|Feb
|73.27
|Down .77
|Mar
|74.50
|74.50
|72.90
|72.90
|Down .79
|Apr
|72.58
|Down .81
|May
|72.61
|72.64
|71.67
|72.26
|Down .86
|Jun
|71.93
|Down .88
|Jul
|71.60
|Down .92
|Aug
|71.31
|Down .96
|Sep
|71.05 Down 1.00
|Oct
|70.82 Down 1.04
|Nov
|72.32
|72.47
|69.93
|70.58 Down 1.09
|Dec
|70.29 Down 1.11
|Jan
|70.02 Down 1.13
|Feb
|69.78 Down 1.16
|Mar
|69.56 Down 1.18
|Apr
|69.36 Down 1.21
|May
|69.16 Down 1.24
|Jun
|68.92 Down 1.26
|Jul
|68.73 Down 1.28
|Aug
|68.56 Down 1.31
|Sep
|68.42 Down 1.34
|Oct
|68.22 Down 1.36
|Nov
|69.00
|69.00
|67.50
|68.08 Down 1.38
|Dec
|67.88 Down 1.39
|Jan
|67.75 Down 1.40
|Feb
|67.59 Down 1.41
|Mar
|67.44 Down 1.42
|Apr
|67.29 Down 1.43
|May
|67.19 Down 1.44
|Jun
|67.06 Down 1.45
|Jul
|66.93 Down 1.46
|Aug
|66.83 Down 1.47
|Sep
|66.73 Down 1.48
|Oct
|66.70 Down 1.49
|Nov
|66.95
|66.95
|66.24
|66.63 Down 1.50
|Dec
|66.50 Down 1.50
|Jan
|66.41 Down 1.50
|Feb
|66.27 Down 1.51
|Mar
|66.16 Down 1.52
|Apr
|66.18 Down 1.51
|May
|66.18 Down 1.51
|Jun
|66.13 Down 1.51
|Jul
|65.97 Down 1.52
|Aug
|65.94 Down 1.52
|Sep
|65.91 Down 1.52
|Oct
|65.88 Down 1.52
|Nov
|68.00
|68.00
|65.90
|65.90 Down 1.53
|Dec
|65.86 Down 1.53
|Jan
|65.87 Down 1.53
|Feb
|65.83 Down 1.53
|Mar
|65.84 Down 1.53
|Apr
|65.84 Down 1.54
|May
|65.76 Down 1.54
|Jun
|65.82 Down 1.54
|Jul
|65.82 Down 1.54
|Aug
|65.81 Down 1.54
|Sep
|65.80 Down 1.55
|Oct
|65.78 Down 1.55
|Nov
|67.50
|67.50
|65.67
|65.67 Down 1.58
|Dec
|65.67 Down 1.58
|Jan
|65.66 Down 1.58
|Feb
|65.70 Down 1.58
|Mar
|65.72 Down 1.58
|Apr
|65.71 Down 1.59
|May
|65.58 Down 1.60
|Jun
|65.54 Down 1.61
|Jul
|65.55 Down 1.62
|Aug
|65.55 Down 1.63
|Sep
|65.54 Down 1.64
|Oct
|65.52 Down 1.65
|Nov
|66.00
|66.00
|65.60
|65.60 Down 1.65
|Dec
|65.64 Down 1.65
|Jan
|65.67 Down 1.65
|Feb
|65.67 Down 1.65
|Mar
|65.67 Down 1.65
|Apr
|65.67 Down 1.65
|May
|65.68 Down 1.65
|Jun
|65.72 Down 1.65
|Jul
|65.77 Down 1.65
|Aug
|65.79 Down 1.65
|Sep
|65.82 Down 1.65
|Oct
|65.84 Down 1.65
|Nov
|65.85 Down 1.65
|Dec
|65.93 Down 1.65
|Jan
|66.01 Down 1.65
|Feb
|66.07 Down 1.65
|Mar
|66.10 Down 1.65
|Apr
|66.10 Down 1.65
|May
|66.05 Down 1.65
|Jun
|66.06 Down 1.65
|Jul
|66.04 Down 1.65
|Aug
|66.06 Down 1.65
|Sep
|66.11 Down 1.65
|Oct
|66.20 Down 1.65
|Nov
|65.46
|66.15
|65.46
|66.15 Down 1.65
|Dec
|66.27 Down 1.65
|Jan
|66.44 Down 1.65
|Feb
|66.50 Down 1.65
|Mar
|66.53 Down 1.65
|Apr
|66.53 Down 1.65
|May
|66.48 Down 1.65
|Jun
|66.49 Down 1.65
|Jul
|66.47 Down 1.65
|Aug
|66.49 Down 1.65
|Sep
|66.54 Down 1.65
|Oct
|66.63 Down 1.65
|Nov
|66.58 Down 1.65
|Dec
|66.70 Down 1.65
|Jan
|66.87 Down 1.65