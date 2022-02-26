Alexa
BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/02/26 04:19
New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Mar 93.32 95.64 90.06 91.59 Down 1.22
Apr 91.48 93.73 88.49 89.89 Down 1.05
May 89.29 91.50 86.67 87.93 Down .91
Jun 87.47 89.46 85.09 86.19 Down .80
Jul 87.47 87.72 83.76 84.76 Down .73
Aug 85.90 86.50 82.68 83.60 Down .69
Sep 84.76 85.12 81.88 82.63 Down .67
Oct 83.85 84.02 81.30 81.80 Down .65
Nov 82.04 83.74 80.28 81.03 Down .65
Dec 82.08 82.73 79.72 80.27 Down .65
Jan 81.55 81.55 79.07 79.55 Down .64
Feb 80.73 80.73 78.28 78.88 Down .64
Mar 79.91 79.91 78.26 78.26 Down .64
Apr 77.68 Down .64
May 78.23 79.32 76.50 77.14 Down .65
Jun 76.60 Down .65
Jul 76.11 76.11 76.08 76.09 Down .66
Aug 75.63 Down .67
Sep 75.21 Down .69
Oct 74.94 74.94 74.81 74.84 Down .70
Nov 75.48 76.52 73.85 74.50 Down .72
Dec 74.08 Down .74
Jan 73.67 Down .75
Feb 73.27 Down .77
Mar 74.50 74.50 72.90 72.90 Down .79
Apr 72.58 Down .81
May 72.61 72.64 71.67 72.26 Down .86
Jun 71.93 Down .88
Jul 71.60 Down .92
Aug 71.31 Down .96
Sep 71.05 Down 1.00
Oct 70.82 Down 1.04
Nov 72.32 72.47 69.93 70.58 Down 1.09
Dec 70.29 Down 1.11
Jan 70.02 Down 1.13
Feb 69.78 Down 1.16
Mar 69.56 Down 1.18
Apr 69.36 Down 1.21
May 69.16 Down 1.24
Jun 68.92 Down 1.26
Jul 68.73 Down 1.28
Aug 68.56 Down 1.31
Sep 68.42 Down 1.34
Oct 68.22 Down 1.36
Nov 69.00 69.00 67.50 68.08 Down 1.38
Dec 67.88 Down 1.39
Jan 67.75 Down 1.40
Feb 67.59 Down 1.41
Mar 67.44 Down 1.42
Apr 67.29 Down 1.43
May 67.19 Down 1.44
Jun 67.06 Down 1.45
Jul 66.93 Down 1.46
Aug 66.83 Down 1.47
Sep 66.73 Down 1.48
Oct 66.70 Down 1.49
Nov 66.95 66.95 66.24 66.63 Down 1.50
Dec 66.50 Down 1.50
Jan 66.41 Down 1.50
Feb 66.27 Down 1.51
Mar 66.16 Down 1.52
Apr 66.18 Down 1.51
May 66.18 Down 1.51
Jun 66.13 Down 1.51
Jul 65.97 Down 1.52
Aug 65.94 Down 1.52
Sep 65.91 Down 1.52
Oct 65.88 Down 1.52
Nov 68.00 68.00 65.90 65.90 Down 1.53
Dec 65.86 Down 1.53
Jan 65.87 Down 1.53
Feb 65.83 Down 1.53
Mar 65.84 Down 1.53
Apr 65.84 Down 1.54
May 65.76 Down 1.54
Jun 65.82 Down 1.54
Jul 65.82 Down 1.54
Aug 65.81 Down 1.54
Sep 65.80 Down 1.55
Oct 65.78 Down 1.55
Nov 67.50 67.50 65.67 65.67 Down 1.58
Dec 65.67 Down 1.58
Jan 65.66 Down 1.58
Feb 65.70 Down 1.58
Mar 65.72 Down 1.58
Apr 65.71 Down 1.59
May 65.58 Down 1.60
Jun 65.54 Down 1.61
Jul 65.55 Down 1.62
Aug 65.55 Down 1.63
Sep 65.54 Down 1.64
Oct 65.52 Down 1.65
Nov 66.00 66.00 65.60 65.60 Down 1.65
Dec 65.64 Down 1.65
Jan 65.67 Down 1.65
Feb 65.67 Down 1.65
Mar 65.67 Down 1.65
Apr 65.67 Down 1.65
May 65.68 Down 1.65
Jun 65.72 Down 1.65
Jul 65.77 Down 1.65
Aug 65.79 Down 1.65
Sep 65.82 Down 1.65
Oct 65.84 Down 1.65
Nov 65.85 Down 1.65
Dec 65.93 Down 1.65
Jan 66.01 Down 1.65
Feb 66.07 Down 1.65
Mar 66.10 Down 1.65
Apr 66.10 Down 1.65
May 66.05 Down 1.65
Jun 66.06 Down 1.65
Jul 66.04 Down 1.65
Aug 66.06 Down 1.65
Sep 66.11 Down 1.65
Oct 66.20 Down 1.65
Nov 65.46 66.15 65.46 66.15 Down 1.65
Dec 66.27 Down 1.65
Jan 66.44 Down 1.65
Feb 66.50 Down 1.65
Mar 66.53 Down 1.65
Apr 66.53 Down 1.65
May 66.48 Down 1.65
Jun 66.49 Down 1.65
Jul 66.47 Down 1.65
Aug 66.49 Down 1.65
Sep 66.54 Down 1.65
Oct 66.63 Down 1.65
Nov 66.58 Down 1.65
Dec 66.70 Down 1.65
Jan 66.87 Down 1.65

Updated : 2022-02-28 06:00 GMT+08:00

"