Thursday At Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica Santiago, Chile Purse: $475,960 Surface: Red clay SANTIAGO, CHILE (AP) _ Results Thursday from Chile Open at Club Deportivo Universidad Catolica (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Round of 16

Pedro Martinez (4), Spain, def. Jaume Munar, Spain, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Nathaniel Lammons (3), United States, def. Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 11-9.

Rafael Matos and Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves (1), Brazil, def. Thiago Monteiro and Orlando Luz, Brazil, 7-6 (2), 7-5.