Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

8 PLA fighter jets encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ

9 Chinese military aircraft including 8 J-16 fighter jets, Y-8 reconnaissance plane intrude on SW corner of Taiwan's ADIZ

  354
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/25 01:25
J-16 fighter jets (Weixin photo). 

J-16 fighter jets (Weixin photo). 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight Chinese fighter jets and one reconnaissance aircraft on Thursday (Feb. 24) intruded into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Y-8 tactical reconnaissance aircraft (Y-8 RECCE) had trespassed on the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ. Taiwan's Air Force responded by scrambling fighter jets to drive the planes away, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking the aircraft with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

The incursion was the 13th of this month and took place on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
ADIZ
PLAAF
PLA
J-16 fighter jets
Y-8 RECCE
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ incursions

RELATED ARTICLES

2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/24 09:24
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/18 20:47
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/18 10:39
Chinese anti-submarine helicopter enters Taiwan’s ADIZ for first time
Chinese anti-submarine helicopter enters Taiwan’s ADIZ for first time
2022/02/16 20:56
Media speculates Chinese attack helicopter entered Taiwan’s ADIZ
Media speculates Chinese attack helicopter entered Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/16 13:53

Updated : 2022-02-25 01:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Taiwan to start 10-day quarantine, open to business travelers on March 7
Taiwan to start 10-day quarantine, open to business travelers on March 7
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
"