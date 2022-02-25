8 PLA fighter jets encroach on Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eight Chinese fighter jets and one reconnaissance aircraft on Thursday (Feb. 24) intruded into Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

On Thursday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that eight Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one Y-8 tactical reconnaissance aircraft (Y-8 RECCE) had trespassed on the southwest corner of Taiwan's ADIZ. Taiwan's Air Force responded by scrambling fighter jets to drive the planes away, broadcasting radio warnings, and tracking the aircraft with land-based anti-aircraft missiles.

The incursion was the 13th of this month and took place on the same day that Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.