NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151
Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142
Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141
Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139
Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181
Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159
Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186
Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121
Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140
N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127
Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145
Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183
N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128
Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180
New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145
St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138
Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147
Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147
Dallas 50 28 20 2 58 146 147
Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153
Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176
Arizona 51 13 34 4 30 116 189
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114
Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150
Los Angeles 51 27 17 7 61 150 143
Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166
Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161
Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148
San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158
Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-25 01:22 GMT+08:00

"