All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|51
|35
|11
|5
|75
|212
|151
|Tampa Bay
|50
|33
|11
|6
|72
|174
|142
|Toronto
|50
|32
|14
|4
|68
|179
|141
|Boston
|50
|29
|17
|4
|62
|145
|139
|Detroit
|52
|23
|23
|6
|52
|149
|181
|Ottawa
|50
|19
|26
|5
|43
|134
|159
|Buffalo
|52
|16
|28
|8
|40
|138
|186
|Montreal
|52
|12
|33
|7
|31
|121
|197
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Carolina
|50
|35
|11
|4
|74
|176
|121
|Pittsburgh
|52
|31
|13
|8
|70
|173
|140
|N.Y. Rangers
|50
|32
|13
|5
|69
|151
|127
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|Columbus
|50
|26
|23
|1
|53
|167
|183
|N.Y. Islanders
|46
|19
|20
|7
|45
|116
|128
|Philadelphia
|51
|15
|26
|10
|40
|129
|180
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Colorado
|51
|37
|10
|4
|78
|204
|145
|St. Louis
|50
|30
|14
|6
|66
|179
|138
|Minnesota
|48
|31
|14
|3
|65
|186
|147
|Nashville
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|159
|147
|Dallas
|50
|28
|20
|2
|58
|146
|147
|Winnipeg
|51
|22
|20
|9
|53
|147
|153
|Chicago
|52
|18
|26
|8
|44
|126
|176
|Arizona
|51
|13
|34
|4
|30
|116
|189
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|49
|30
|13
|6
|66
|169
|114
|Vegas
|51
|29
|18
|4
|62
|169
|150
|Los Angeles
|51
|27
|17
|7
|61
|150
|143
|Edmonton
|51
|28
|20
|3
|59
|171
|166
|Anaheim
|53
|25
|19
|9
|59
|160
|161
|Vancouver
|52
|24
|22
|6
|54
|140
|148
|San Jose
|50
|22
|22
|6
|50
|134
|158
|Seattle
|53
|16
|33
|4
|36
|137
|190
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0
Colorado 5, Detroit 2
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3
Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.