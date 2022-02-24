THROUGH FEBRUARY 23
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|19
|1094
|36
|1.97
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|63
|2.01
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|39
|2326
|80
|2.06
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1294
|45
|2.09
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|36
|2124
|75
|2.12
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|90
|2.29
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|93
|2.29
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1291
|50
|2.32
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|2.39
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|1951
|79
|2.43
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|13
|687
|28
|2.45
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|87
|2.46
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|84
|2.47
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|103
|2.49
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|19
|1054
|45
|2.56
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|2.57
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|36
|2089
|90
|2.58
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|29
|1726
|75
|2.61
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|10
|550
|24
|2.62
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|27
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|36
|2124
|27
|7
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|36
|2089
|26
|5
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|25
|10
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|25
|6
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|24
|15
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|24
|5
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|39
|2326
|23
|10
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|23
|8
|4
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|40
|2327
|21
|16
|2
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|34
|1991
|19
|13
|1
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|31
|1813
|19
|11
|1
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|18
|13
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|43
|2546
|17
|18
|8
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|28
|1627
|17
|8
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|29
|1565
|17
|7
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|16
|18
|4
|John Gibson
|Anaheim
|37
|2206
|16
|13
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|1951
|16
|11
|6
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|26
|1506
|16
|8
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1291
|16
|6
|0
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Louis Domingue
|Pittsburgh
|1
|60
|1
|40
|.976
|1
|0
|0
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|63
|967
|.939
|24
|5
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|19
|1094
|36
|525
|.936
|12
|3
|2
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|39
|2326
|80
|1028
|.928
|23
|10
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|36
|2124
|75
|955
|.927
|27
|7
|2
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1294
|45
|557
|.925
|11
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|103
|1232
|.923
|24
|15
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|93
|1099
|.922
|25
|10
|6
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|90
|1049
|.921
|27
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|1951
|79
|919
|.921
|16
|11
|6
|Kaapo Kahkonen
|Minnesota
|19
|1054
|45
|523
|.921
|12
|3
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|24
|1291
|50
|579
|.921
|16
|6
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|87
|1002
|.920
|23
|8
|4
|Matt Murray
|Ottawa
|17
|1004
|45
|510
|.919
|5
|9
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|84
|950
|.919
|25
|6
|2
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|36
|2089
|90
|995
|.917
|26
|5
|3
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|24
|1245
|58
|640
|.917
|11
|8
|2
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|15
|817
|35
|383
|.916
|3
|9
|1
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|40
|2327
|103
|1127
|.916
|21
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|52
|558
|.915
|10
|6
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|39
|2326
|8
|23
|10
|5
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|38
|2206
|4
|16
|18
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|37
|2123
|4
|23
|8
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|33
|1951
|4
|16
|11
|6
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|43
|2546
|3
|17
|18
|8
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|41
|2433
|3
|25
|10
|6
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|36
|2038
|3
|25
|6
|2
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|32
|1878
|3
|24
|5
|3
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|29
|1565
|3
|17
|7
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|42
|2483
|2
|24
|15
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|39
|2360
|2
|27
|8
|4
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|36
|2124
|2
|27
|7
|2
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|32
|1735
|2
|18
|13
|1
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|29
|1726
|2
|13
|10
|6
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|24
|1332
|2
|5
|16
|2
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|24
|1306
|2
|10
|6
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|22
|1294
|2
|11
|7
|3
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|23
|1277
|2
|9
|9
|3
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|19
|1094
|2
|12
|3
|2
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|16
|878
|2
|8
|5
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|12
|655
|2
|5
|3
|2
|Daniel Vladar
|Calgary
|11
|629
|2
|7
|3
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|10
|562
|2
|8
|2
|0