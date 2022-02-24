NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div a-Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151 23-4-0 12-7-5 6-1-2 m-Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 17-4-2 18-7-2 8-4-0 a-Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 17-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1 m-Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 14-7-5 17-6-3 8-3-1 m-N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 16-4-3 16-9-2 6-3-0 a-Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141 18-5-1 14-9-3 8-3-0 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 12-10-5 16-5-4 9-3-1 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 16-10-1 13-7-3 12-3-1 Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183 14-10-1 12-13-0 7-8-0 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 15-10-3 8-13-3 6-6-2 N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128 10-10-4 9-10-3 5-5-1 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 10-15-2 9-11-3 5-7-1 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 8-13-5 7-13-5 3-10-4 Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186 8-14-4 8-14-4 5-9-4 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 10-13-3 7-15-2 7-8-2 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197 8-17-1 4-16-6 4-8-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div c-Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145 21-3-2 16-7-2 12-4-2 p-Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 14-4-4 16-9-2 7-5-1 c-St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 18-6-2 12-8-4 10-5-2 c-Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147 16-4-1 15-10-2 8-6-1 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147 14-9-0 15-9-4 10-5-1 p-Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 14-11-3 15-7-1 9-5-1 p-Los Angeles 51 27 17 7 61 150 143 13-11-2 14-6-5 5-5-1 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 14-11-0 14-9-3 13-3-0 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 14-8-4 11-11-5 9-5-3 Dallas 50 28 20 2 58 146 147 18-7-1 10-13-1 11-7-1 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 11-10-3 13-12-3 7-4-5 Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153 13-10-1 9-10-8 9-5-4 San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158 11-11-3 11-11-3 3-5-2 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 8-13-4 10-13-4 4-10-5 Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190 9-17-2 7-16-2 4-12-0 Arizona 51 13 34 4 30 116 189 6-19-1 7-15-3 5-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Wednesday's Games

Montreal 4, Buffalo 0

Colorado 5, Detroit 2

Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3

Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2

Thursday's Games

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Edmonton at Florida, 12:30 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Nashville at Nissan Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.