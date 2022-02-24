All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Springfield
|48
|27
|14
|5
|2
|61
|156
|148
|Providence
|41
|22
|13
|3
|3
|50
|124
|108
|Hartford
|44
|23
|15
|4
|2
|52
|128
|127
|Charlotte
|47
|26
|18
|3
|0
|55
|162
|139
|Hershey
|49
|25
|18
|3
|3
|56
|147
|139
|WB/Scranton
|48
|21
|21
|2
|4
|48
|122
|145
|Lehigh Valley
|46
|18
|19
|6
|3
|45
|125
|145
|Bridgeport
|49
|18
|22
|5
|4
|45
|130
|149
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utica
|44
|30
|9
|5
|0
|65
|160
|116
|Toronto
|41
|23
|14
|3
|1
|50
|143
|138
|Laval
|40
|22
|15
|3
|0
|47
|134
|135
|Rochester
|47
|24
|18
|3
|2
|53
|160
|169
|Belleville
|42
|22
|20
|0
|0
|44
|132
|129
|Syracuse
|44
|20
|19
|4
|1
|45
|126
|140
|Cleveland
|45
|15
|21
|6
|3
|39
|124
|156
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|46
|29
|10
|4
|3
|65
|152
|119
|Manitoba
|45
|26
|16
|2
|1
|55
|133
|123
|Milwaukee
|51
|26
|20
|3
|2
|57
|154
|152
|Rockford
|43
|21
|18
|3
|1
|46
|120
|130
|Grand Rapids
|47
|21
|19
|5
|2
|49
|130
|142
|Iowa
|46
|20
|20
|4
|2
|46
|130
|133
|Texas
|43
|16
|18
|5
|4
|41
|130
|147
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Stockton
|41
|29
|8
|3
|1
|62
|146
|106
|Ontario
|43
|28
|9
|3
|3
|62
|174
|133
|Bakersfield
|41
|21
|12
|4
|4
|50
|138
|126
|Colorado
|46
|24
|16
|3
|3
|54
|150
|134
|Henderson
|42
|23
|16
|2
|1
|49
|131
|122
|Abbotsford
|41
|21
|16
|3
|1
|46
|138
|122
|San Diego
|40
|16
|22
|2
|0
|34
|112
|134
|Tucson
|42
|16
|23
|2
|1
|35
|113
|163
|San Jose
|44
|15
|28
|1
|0
|31
|131
|186
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1
Laval 6, Toronto 4
Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2
Springfield 5, Bridgeport 3
Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2
Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3
Ontario 4, Henderson 1
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Toronto at Rochester, 2:30 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
San Diego at Henderson, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Hartford at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Syracuse at WB/Scranton, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 5 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Utica at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Stockton at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.