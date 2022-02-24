NYC Marathon returning to 50,000 runner field in November

FILE - Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York. The New York City Marathon w... FILE - Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, in New York. The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus. The announcement for the Nov. 6 event was made Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by New York Road Runners, which operates the marathon.(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, File)

FILE - Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. The New York City Marathon w... FILE - Runners cross the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge during the New York City Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in New York. The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus. The announcement for the Nov. 6 event was made Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, by New York Road Runners, which operates the marathon. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Marathon will return to full capacity with 50,000 runners this year after the race was canceled in 2020 and limited last fall due to the coronavirus.

The announcement for the Nov. 6 event was made Thursday by New York Road Runners, which operates the marathon.

After the 2019 NYC Marathon set a world record with 53,627 finishers, the 2020 race was called off that June as the city dealt with a public health crisis created by COVID-19.

The marathon returned for its 50th running in November with a shrunken field of 25,010 runners, all of whom were required to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the race. Spectators were encouraged to maintain social distancing, and some race-adjacent entertainment elements were scaled back.

Organizers hope the 2022 race will bring the event back to its former standard, including the restoration of on-course entertainment throughout the five-borough course. Runners will have to show proof of full vaccination to enter.

“Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there’s no better race than the New York City Marathon,” New York Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement released by NYRR. “This race is the strongest proof of New York’s unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we’ll be back at full capacity."

NYRR will open an entry drawing for runners in March. There are also chances to enroll via charities and fundraising associated with the marathon. Runners slated to participate in the canceled 2020 race were given the option to re-enter in 2021, 2022 or 2023.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner