Sri Lanka chooses to bowl first at India in 1st T20

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 21:27
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Sri Lanka won the toss against India and opted to bowl in the first Twenty20 on Thursday.

The second and third matches will be played in Dharamsala this weekend before the test series.

After sweeping the three-match T20 series against the West Indies, India has made a raft of changes for this series including a T20 debut for allrounder Deepak Hooda.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are rested owing to bubble fatigue. Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar are ruled out owing to injuries. Ruturaj Gaikwad was slated to open the innings but he suffered a late wrist injury.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah is back after a deserved break and Sanju Samson has a callup to audition for the T20 World Cup this year. Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja returns from a three-month injury layoff.

For Sri Lanka, allrounder Wanindu Hasranga misses out after testing positive for COVID-19. He will miss the entire T20 series.

Kusal Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana are out injured.

Sri Lanka lost to Australia 4-1 away in its last series.

The pitch at Ekana Cricket Stadium should aid the batsmen with a little dew predicted later in the evening.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara.

Updated : 2022-02-25 00:28 GMT+08:00

"