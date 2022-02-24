Responding to International Mother Language Day, CIP Rewards Indigenous Language Promotion and Invites Traditional Leaders to Discuss the Sustainable Development of Indigenous Languages

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 24 February 2022 - To campaign the importance of protecting languages, and advance the inheritance of mother languages to prevent their disappearance, the United Nations designated February 21 each year as the International Mother Language Day. CIP held the 2022 International Mother Language Day -- Indigenous Language Revitalization Award Ceremony and Forum on Taiwan Indigenous Language Development on February 21 and 22 at Parkview Hotel Hualien. The event included the Indigenous Language Revitalization Award Ceremony, keynote speech, and conference on building an environment friendly to indigenous languages by traditional leaders and heads of agencies.







Group photo of Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 International Mother Language Day -- Indigenous Language Revitalization Award Ceremony: Premier Su Tseng-Chang (Left 5) and Minister Icyang ‧ Parod of the Council of Indigenous Peoples (Left 4) as award presenters, and Achievement Award winner Akawyan Pakawyan (Right 4).

Minister Icyang of CIP said that in order to further reward the individuals, agencies, and groups promoting indigenous languages, the number of awards has been increased to 23 from 12 in 2021. In addition to providing NTD 20K to 60K bonuses, the Premier Su Tseng-Chang personally presented all 12 award categories to demonstrate his appreciation to everyone for being the role model in promoting indigenous languages.The Indigenous Language Development Meeting the following morning saw the participation of indigenous traditional leaders, their contributions help everyone understand how they led the indigenous communities in building the environment for indigenous languages. In addition, CIP is also moving forward with the "Support Program to Creating the Environment for Indigenous Languages in Church" this year, expanding the function and role played by the Church in passing on indigenous languages over the years, and creating on a wide scale an environment friendly to indigenous languages.Responding to the theme of this year's UN commemoration of the International Mother Language Day, "using technology for multilingual learning: Challenges and opportunities", Minister Iycang of CIP delivered his full remark and speech in the Amis language, which is simultaneously interpreted through the equipment for simultaneous interpreting. This shows how mother languages are no longer obstacles to communication with the assistance of technology. In the future, we will be applying more indigenous language-assistive technology, and continue to work with central and local governments, NGOs, and indigenous peoples to promote the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages.#CouncilofIndigenousPeoples