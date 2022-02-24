Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, February 24, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;88;78;Partial sunshine;88;78;SW;9;84%;32%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny;79;62;Partly sunny, nice;80;63;NE;4;61%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Winds subsiding;66;48;A shower;57;45;WSW;9;77%;85%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up;69;46;Breezy in the p.m.;61;50;ENE;12;73%;29%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Breezy this morning;48;39;Thundershowers;47;33;NW;20;74%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;39;33;Occasional rain;41;31;SE;8;72%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mild with sunshine;66;44;Sunny and mild;67;44;ESE;9;37%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;22;18;A little a.m. snow;28;16;NW;11;84%;76%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A strong t-storm;99;76;A t-storm around;94;75;NE;7;62%;50%;5

Athens, Greece;Winds subsiding;53;41;Partly sunny;57;40;E;6;57%;1%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;Mainly cloudy;80;59;NNW;5;47%;3%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;81;63;Breezy in the a.m.;78;51;SSW;10;32%;4%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm around;92;74;ESE;8;68%;72%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny and nice;85;58;Mostly sunny, nice;86;57;E;6;37%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny, nice;89;68;Partly sunny, nice;86;71;ENE;6;54%;12%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;60;48;A couple of showers;58;48;SSE;9;73%;88%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;50;23;Partly sunny, mild;54;27;N;5;42%;40%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;54;33;Mostly sunny;56;37;NNW;5;53%;32%;3

Berlin, Germany;Variable clouds;51;35;A t-shower, cooler;44;37;W;11;61%;82%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;53;A little rain;65;50;SSE;5;80%;93%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;67;ESE;8;61%;38%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Increasing clouds;55;35;A couple of showers;49;34;NW;14;45%;85%;2

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;50;37;A couple of showers;46;31;WNW;10;59%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;52;27;Mostly sunny, mild;55;30;WNW;8;62%;2%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds rolling in;53;28;Clouds and sun;52;30;NNW;9;53%;4%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower and t-storm;74;60;Sunny and warmer;82;68;E;6;57%;1%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;78;65;Some brightening;82;66;ENE;5;48%;91%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but chilly;46;29;Plenty of sun;53;33;WNW;8;49%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;65;52;Breezy in the a.m.;64;51;WNW;13;53%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;67;Partly sunny;73;68;SSE;18;80%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or two;81;65;A little a.m. rain;84;67;E;3;59%;72%;9

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;90;72;Hazy sunshine;89;73;ENE;6;68%;0%;9

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;28;25;Cold, a.m. flurries;30;19;W;8;66%;48%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;74;A t-storm around;90;75;ENE;7;63%;46%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;44;34;Thundershowers;43;30;WNW;10;69%;85%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny, breezy, nice;77;65;Sunny and beautiful;76;64;N;13;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Ice, then rain;37;26;Partly sunny, cold;41;33;NE;9;57%;92%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this morning;82;77;A t-storm around;89;77;NE;10;74%;52%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;77;57;Hazy sun;79;59;ENE;3;59%;74%;6

Denver, United States;A little a.m. snow;23;8;Cold, an a.m. flurry;29;9;SW;6;57%;52%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;81;66;Showers around;86;66;ENE;5;61%;86%;6

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy with showers;85;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;SW;8;80%;66%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;43;37;Partly sunny;48;43;S;10;75%;31%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Occasional rain;50;46;An afternoon shower;59;45;E;6;37%;61%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;64;58;Breezy in the p.m.;61;57;E;21;79%;55%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;63;49;Plenty of sunshine;66;51;SSE;4;58%;3%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray thunderstorm;76;60;A t-storm in spots;80;61;ENE;4;64%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;Breezy in the p.m.;84;69;Breezy in the p.m.;84;70;E;12;55%;2%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Very windy;37;34;Bit of rain, snow;36;26;W;20;91%;85%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;90;75;A heavy thunderstorm;91;75;NE;6;56%;61%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;64;50;Plenty of sunshine;65;54;ENE;6;67%;3%;7

Honolulu, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;83;69;Partly sunny, breezy;83;70;ENE;14;59%;31%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;91;70;Sunshine;92;70;SE;6;32%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Variable cloudiness;64;49;Downpours;60;50;NNE;7;74%;99%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;46;38;A shower or two;44;37;SW;11;92%;73%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds breaking;88;75;Thunderstorms;88;75;WSW;8;73%;84%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;90;74;Not as hot;82;70;N;14;54%;5%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;82;61;Partly sunny;82;60;E;7;51%;34%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;48;29;Mostly sunny;51;25;W;6;34%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;62;Hazy sun;86;64;WNW;8;56%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Episodes of sunshine;70;47;Showers around;65;46;SSE;5;63%;83%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Decreasing clouds;94;63;Breezy in the a.m.;89;61;N;17;13%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;42;37;More clouds than sun;47;36;WNW;6;57%;18%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in places;87;74;A shower;86;73;NNE;8;55%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;More clouds than sun;91;75;A stray thunderstorm;91;75;E;5;66%;64%;6

Kolkata, India;Decreasing clouds;86;66;Mostly sunny;88;67;SSE;5;54%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;83;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;WNW;5;78%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Afternoon showers;58;39;Occasional rain;58;38;ENE;10;69%;85%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;92;79;Partly sunny;93;80;SW;7;68%;29%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;67;Low clouds;73;66;SSE;7;81%;39%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;61;52;Periods of sun;67;50;ENE;10;62%;54%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;47;37;Mostly sunny;50;34;SSW;12;60%;26%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny, but cool;61;40;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;NE;6;35%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;89;78;Partial sunshine;87;77;S;7;68%;37%;12

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;64;45;Cooler;52;42;NE;6;72%;66%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;89;81;A t-storm around;90;81;NE;11;65%;45%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;85;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;75;SSE;4;81%;72%;10

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;76;Partly sunny;93;76;E;8;52%;27%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mainly cloudy;77;62;Mostly cloudy;72;62;ESE;12;71%;28%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;78;50;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;N;5;35%;16%;9

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;79;72;Mostly sunny;78;73;NE;10;61%;3%;6

Minsk, Belarus;More clouds than sun;38;35;A couple of showers;40;29;W;10;59%;85%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;91;78;Decreasing clouds;90;78;E;13;66%;44%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Afternoon t-storms;76;68;Sunny and nice;79;62;ENE;7;58%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, colder;14;5;Very cold with snow;12;2;WNW;7;70%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;26;Partly sunny;36;25;S;9;74%;50%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;90;74;Hazy sun;90;73;N;9;42%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;73;59;Breezy in the p.m.;80;58;N;11;64%;33%;8

New York, United States;Much colder;37;32;Rain;38;22;NW;14;73%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;67;42;A shower;61;45;W;6;73%;85%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;29;23;Afternoon flurries;30;19;SW;13;89%;94%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A passing flurry;44;27;Mostly sunny;49;30;ENE;7;55%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Breezy this morning;38;23;Partly sunny;40;18;NW;5;60%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Very cold;13;3;Very cold with snow;13;-3;WNW;12;69%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy a.m. showers;88;78;A t-storm or two;89;77;NNW;9;77%;99%;5

Panama City, Panama;A morning shower;90;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;NNW;12;57%;27%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;81;74;Rain and a t-storm;84;75;ENE;8;83%;99%;2

Paris, France;A little p.m. rain;55;38;A couple of showers;51;32;NNE;10;46%;84%;3

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;95;73;Sunshine and nice;87;67;S;10;43%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;90;75;A shower in the p.m.;91;76;ENE;9;51%;68%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;88;76;A couple of showers;89;73;NNW;19;74%;100%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;65;Mostly sunny;89;67;E;7;42%;44%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;53;35;A couple of showers;45;35;W;13;44%;88%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny, not as cold;38;18;Plenty of sun;51;34;SSE;5;60%;68%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;64;53;Showers;65;53;E;8;76%;100%;11

Rabat, Morocco;A couple of showers;67;53;Hazy sun;70;53;ESE;6;78%;85%;5

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;78;A morning shower;88;76;ESE;8;63%;87%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Chilly with clearing;30;18;Very windy, snow;41;34;S;35;73%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Breezy this morning;43;37;Showers around;42;34;SW;14;75%;70%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;86;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;ENE;8;68%;2%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;83;62;Sunshine and warm;90;64;SSE;6;13%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;63;34;Partly sunny;61;42;SSW;7;68%;56%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;39;37;An afternoon shower;39;33;SW;12;57%;73%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, cool;55;40;Mostly sunny;58;40;N;7;56%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy this morning;80;60;Mostly sunny;81;62;ENE;13;56%;5%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Turning sunny;80;72;A morning shower;82;72;E;9;71%;60%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;77;64;A morning shower;77;65;NNW;6;77%;66%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;78;52;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;ESE;4;20%;27%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;79;54;Sunny and nice;80;55;SW;6;39%;4%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A morning shower;84;67;Showers around;84;68;N;8;64%;69%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;65;49;Mostly sunny;60;49;E;5;60%;39%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, cold;41;25;Partly sunny, chilly;47;28;ESE;4;55%;11%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, but chilly;38;21;Mostly sunny, milder;48;33;S;5;71%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;46;36;Plenty of sunshine;52;39;SE;8;65%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;83;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNE;8;71%;91%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;44;24;Mostly sunny;52;29;WSW;6;49%;1%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;Partly sunny;83;73;E;8;65%;57%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A bit of rain;40;30;More clouds than sun;38;26;WNW;12;84%;11%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid with showers;78;72;Morning showers;76;70;SSE;9;81%;97%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;60;55;Partly sunny;64;57;E;9;82%;19%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy;41;36;Showers around;38;32;W;19;76%;67%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;59;42;Some brightening;59;40;ENE;6;49%;36%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;64;40;Cloudy and mild;55;41;NE;6;65%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Breezy in the p.m.;66;49;Mild with some sun;64;51;NE;8;30%;56%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cooler;64;49;Breezy with rain;60;52;W;19;74%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Sunny;63;33;Mostly sunny;62;36;E;5;41%;1%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Chilly with some sun;47;33;Plenty of sunshine;51;35;NW;6;47%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;24;20;Cold with snow;24;15;NNW;16;69%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;61;47;Mostly cloudy;66;52;SSE;3;53%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sun and clouds;67;45;Partly sunny;67;50;W;8;67%;3%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy;25;-9;Partly sunny;20;-12;E;8;67%;10%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny, but chilly;41;26;Mostly sunny;45;31;NE;3;44%;3%;3

Vienna, Austria;Clouds rolling in;56;38;A couple of showers;49;37;WNW;11;39%;84%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;78;56;Sunny and beautiful;82;57;E;4;45%;0%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;38;32;A passing shower;41;30;WSW;10;72%;81%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up, mild;49;40;Showers around;44;32;SW;12;66%;71%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine and breezy;63;54;Partial sunshine;66;56;E;12;62%;0%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;94;67;Plenty of sun;95;68;SW;5;44%;0%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and mild;60;34;An afternoon shower;58;38;NE;2;54%;99%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-24 22:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to start 10-day quarantine, open to business travelers on March 7
Taiwan to start 10-day quarantine, open to business travelers on March 7
"