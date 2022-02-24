6N: Center Danty recalled by France to face Scotland

PARIS (AP) — Center Jonathan Danty was recalled as Six Nations favorite France made just one change to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

After missing the previous match against Ireland through injury, Danty slotted back into the midfield alongside Gael Kickou and in place of Yoram Moefana on Thursday.

But Moefana stayed in coach Fabien Galthie's team to replace the injured Gabin Villiere on the left wing. Moefana has already played in that position for club side Bordeaux-Begles.

The reserves were also unchanged from the side which beat Ireland 30-24 in a classic, with a 6-2 split between forwards and backs.

France opened with a 37-10 win against Italy.

The Scots downed England 20-17 at home but lost by the same score away to Wales.

___

France: Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (captain); Gregory Alldritt, Anthony Jelonch, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki, Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Thibaud Flament, Dylan Cretin, Maxime Lucu, Thomas Ramos.

___

