Foxconn only Taiwan company to win innovation award 5 years in a row

Company praises the role of its patents in disseminating technological innovations

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/24 17:49
Clarivate has named Foxconn a top innovator every year since 2018. 

Clarivate has named Foxconn a top innovator every year since 2018.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology Group was the only Taiwan company to feature in Clarivate’s Top 100 Global Innovators list for five years in a row, reports said Thursday (Feb. 24).

The analytics company listed the businesses and organizations in alphabetical order, without assigning any rankings, UDN reported. The survey mentioned Foxconn as an outstanding performer with a far-reaching impact.

The company responded that winning the prize not only again confirmed its leading role in innovation, but also its position as an important contributor to the development of technological knowledge. Patents were not just protecting the results of research and development, but also a form of sharing innovation with the public, Foxconn said.

While the company gained global prominence as the main contract manufacturer for Apple iPhones and iPads, its recent high-profile efforts have focused on the development of electric vehicles (EVs), with plans for manufacturing in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and the United States.

While Foxconn entered the Clarivate list in 2018, new entrants from Taiwan included other household names from the country’s high-tech sector, such as Delta Electronics and AU Optronics.
Foxconn Technology Group
innovation
patents
Clarivate Analytics
technology
EV

