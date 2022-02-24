JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced this week it will work with 7-Eleven Taiwan to offer fresh meals in its convenience stores.

JustKitchen said that it has signed an agreement with President Chain Store Corporation, which manages and operates all 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, according to a press release. The company will initially carry out a pilot project to provide JustKitchen branded meals for sale at a select 7-Eleven store located in Taipei’s Neihu District.

As part of the pilot, JustKitchen will also develop a virtual brand to be offered on 7-Eleven Taiwan’s online delivery platform “Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet.” The platform was created to offer consumers a line of quality food products at fair prices that are exclusive to 7-Eleven.

The company also added it will be adding Foodomo, a food delivery service acquired by 7-Eleven Taiwan in 2021, to its roster of third-party service providers.

“Entering into a commercial arrangement with 7-Eleven Taiwan is a significant development for JustKitchen,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen. “Offering JustKitchen branded meals within 7-Eleven stores and creating a new delivery-only menu to offer fresh food items on the Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet platform is also a new challenge because the size and scope of this opportunity for JustKitchen.”