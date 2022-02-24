Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

JustKitchen to create fresh meals for 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan

Company will also develop delivery-only menu for 7-Eleven Taiwan’s online delivery platform

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/24 16:24
(JustKitchen photo)

(JustKitchen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ghost kitchen operator JustKitchen announced this week it will work with 7-Eleven Taiwan to offer fresh meals in its convenience stores.

JustKitchen said that it has signed an agreement with President Chain Store Corporation, which manages and operates all 7-Eleven stores in Taiwan, according to a press release. The company will initially carry out a pilot project to provide JustKitchen branded meals for sale at a select 7-Eleven store located in Taipei’s Neihu District.

As part of the pilot, JustKitchen will also develop a virtual brand to be offered on 7-Eleven Taiwan’s online delivery platform “Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet.” The platform was created to offer consumers a line of quality food products at fair prices that are exclusive to 7-Eleven.

The company also added it will be adding Foodomo, a food delivery service acquired by 7-Eleven Taiwan in 2021, to its roster of third-party service providers.

“Entering into a commercial arrangement with 7-Eleven Taiwan is a significant development for JustKitchen,” said Jason Chen (陳星豪), co-founder and CEO of JustKitchen. “Offering JustKitchen branded meals within 7-Eleven stores and creating a new delivery-only menu to offer fresh food items on the Purchase Famous Cuisines Easily, Just Love Gourmet platform is also a new challenge because the size and scope of this opportunity for JustKitchen.”
JustKitchen
7-Eleven Taiwan
President Chain Store Corporation

RELATED ARTICLES

JustKitchen becomes fresh meal partner of Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan
JustKitchen becomes fresh meal partner of Uber Eats Mart in Taiwan
2022/02/09 16:50
JustKitchen opens new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong
JustKitchen opens new locations in Taiwan and Hong Kong
2022/01/27 12:03
JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei
JustKitchen to buy 4,274-square-meter kitchen facility in Taipei
2022/01/05 13:53
JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong
JustKitchen, REEF to offer DJ Khaled’s Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong
2021/12/16 10:03
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park
Taiwan’s JustKitchen adds new location by Hsinchu Science Park
2021/11/26 15:17

Updated : 2022-02-24 16:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
"