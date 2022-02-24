Taiwan to relax mask rules, allow eating on trains on March 1

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday (Feb. 24) announced that regulations on masks and eating on public transport will be eased on March 1.

During a press conference on Thursday, Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, announced that many face mask restrictions that had been introduced on Jan. 9 amid a surge of Omicron cases will be lifted from March 1 - 31. Lo said that the exceptions to wearing face masks that were in effect until Jan. 8 will be restored, with the exception of singing and the addition of allowing motorists inside cars to take off their masks.

As has been the case under the Level 2 alert, masks must be worn at all times when people step out of their homes, including when singing. The following are exemptions to the mask rule:

1. Activities where masks can be removed:

Sports indoors or outdoors

Taking individual/group photos indoors or outdoors

Driving by oneself or with live-in family members

Individual/group live broadcasts, video recordings, show hosting, reporting, speeches, lectures, and interactions while filming productions

Agriculture, forestry, fishery, and animal husbandry work in open areas, such as fields, fish farms, and forests

Mountain, forest (including forest recreation areas), and seaside activities

Hot/cold spring, sauna, spa, and steam room venues as well as other situations in which a mask could get wet

When it is necessary to eat or drink while out

3. Places or activities designated by the CECC or other competent authority if relevant anti-epidemic measures are met

Business premises and public venues must continue to implement a real-name registration system, measure body temperatures, clean public areas, monitor employees' health, and respond immediately to incidents involving confirmed cases.

Stores, supermarkets, and markets are no longer required to impose crowd control limits and a ban on food sampling in the venues has been lifted.

Eating and drinking will again be allowed on the following forms of public transportation:

Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains

Taiwan Railways Administration trains

Intercity buses

Ferries

Domestic flights

Houses of worship and religious gatherings must follow epidemic prevention measures stipulated by the Ministry of the Interior.

Dining venues must implement a real-name registration system, body temperature measurement, provide hand-washing equipment, and have adequate disinfection supplies. The ban on toasting individual tables will also be lifted.