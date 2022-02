In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 file photo, planes from Brussels Airlines on the tarmac at Brussels Airport in Brussels Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The... In this Tuesday, May 12, 2020 file photo, planes from Brussels Airlines on the tarmac at Brussels Airport in Brussels Tuesday, May 12, 2020. The European Union's airspace is filling up again with near-empty flights in pandemic times that even airlines admit serve no commercial purpose except securing valuable slots in some of the world's biggest airports. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)