Vietnamese woman in Taiwan fined for illegal sale of medications

Vietnamese immigrant claims not knowing selling medications is illegal

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/24 15:49
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Vietnamese woman in Taiwan has been fined NT$30,000 (US$1,069) for selling medications from her home country.

A 28-year-old Kaohsiung resident surnamed Nguyen (阮) was found to have been selling medical products in a grocery store she runs in southern Taiwan. The goods were imported for her mother’s use and for sale, she said.

Products on the shelves included eye drops, pain relief ointments, and anti-itch creams, the sales of which have been brisk, according to Nguyen. She was unaware this was illegal and expressed remorse, per CNA.

According to immigration authorities, Nguyen was punished with a fine of NT$30,000 on Feb. 15. She also faces a minimum fine of NT$150,000 for illicitly employing a 50-year-old Vietnamese worker surnamed Pan (潘), which violates the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

People are warned against selling drugs or medical products without a license, which is punishable by a fine of up to NT$2 million in compliance with the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法). Meanwhile, new immigrants are cautioned against informally employing friends and relatives, or face penalties.
Pharmaceutical Affairs Act

