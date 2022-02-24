Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2022-2031

A recent study by Market Research.biz on the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market offers a 10-year forecast for 2022 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) .

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Report Summary

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Key Vendors:-

Autodesk Inc.

Beck Technology Ltd.

Dassault Systemes SA

Synchro Software Ltd.

Tekla Corporation

Bentley Systems Inc.

Pentagon Solutions Ltd.

AECOM

GRAITEC

Nemetschek AG

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market: Scope and Methodology

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research, conducted for understanding and arriving at trends, used to forecast the expected revenue of the major Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market in the near future. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts with information collected from in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry experts and opinion leaders. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, investor presentations, analyst presentation and various international and national databases. The report provides estimated market size in terms of US$ Mn for each by drug class, end user, and geography for the period 2014 to 2024, considering the macro and micro environmental factors.

Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Segmentation Overview:-

Globall Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market:

The global building information modeling (BIM) extraction software market is segmented as below:

BIM Market Analysis, by Solution type

Software

Consultancy Service

BIM Software Market Analysis, by Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

BIM Market Analysis, by End-users

Architects

Contractors

Engineers

Developers

BIM Market Analysis, by End-use industry

Water and Waste Water

Rail Transit and Aviation

Energy Generation Facilities

Roads, Bridges and Highways

Houses and Apartments

Factories and Warehouses

Educational Institutes and Commercial Spaces

Government Buildings

Dams and Others

BIM Market Analysis

EU7

CIS

Key Questions Answered in Report

Which are the most lucrative Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) markets?

Which factors will impact the growth of Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) ?

How will changing trends impact the strategies of market players?

How can market players capture the low-hanging opportunities across regions?

Which companies are leading the Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) industry?

What are the winning strategies of stakeholders in the market?

