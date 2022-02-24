Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Syria says Israeli strike near Damascus kills 3 soldiers

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 13:17
Syria says Israeli strike near Damascus kills 3 soldiers

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Israel fired several missiles toward Syrian military positions near the capital Damascus early Thursday, killing three soldiers and causing material damage, state media reported.

State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that most of the Israeli missiles were shot down by Syrian air defenses. It added that some military positions near Damascus were hit, leaving three soldiers dead.

The attack came a day after Syria said that several missiles from northern Israel struck areas around the southern town of Quneitra, causing only material damage.

Israel did not comment on the attack. It has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria during its past decade of civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Updated : 2022-02-24 15:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
"