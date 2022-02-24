Mobile BI Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities | Progressing at a CAGR of 21.6% During The Forecast Period | Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc

Mobile BI Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Mobile BI Market by region.

The global mobile BI market accounted for $4,103 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.6% to reach $15,990 million by 2023. With the increase in number of smartphone users, the market has generated a significant amount of revenue.

Real time accessibility of information on the cross mobile platforms drives the mobile BI industry significantly and the growth is expected to increase further during forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Mobile BI Market.

The global mobile BI market report is segmented into application, industry vertical, type, and region. On the basis of application, the market is classified into fraud and security management, sales and marketing management (customer engagement and analysis), predictive asset maintenance, risk and compliance management, supply chain management & operations, and others. Based on industry vertical, it is divided into BFSI, IT and telecommunications, healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, and others (manufacturing, education, transportation, and logistics). On the basis of type, it is bifurcated into software and services. The regional market is further analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is expected to dominate the mobile BI market, owing to high speed and advanced internet infrastructure, high speed internet connectivity in the developing countries, high demand for smartphones, and increase in popularity of media & entertainment and health & fitness.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.8% during the forecast period, due to high number of mobile internet users. China houses the largest market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to surpass the U.S. mobile BI industry in terms of market size.

Key players profiled in the mobile BI market include International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders Inc., Tibco Software Inc., Yellowfin International Pty. Ltd, and Olik Technologies Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The mobile BI industry report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global mobile BI industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to determine the investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations adopted by the key players are provided to determine the overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis through 2016-2023 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key market segmentation

By Application

Fraud and Security Management

Sales and Marketing Management (Customer Engagement and Analysis)

Predictive Asset Maintenance

Risk and Compliance Management

Supply Chain Management and Operations

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Others (manufacturing, Education, Transportation and Logistics)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

