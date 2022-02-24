Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 16.7%  During The Forecast Period

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report contain detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by region.

The global fraud detection and prevention market size was valued at $11,770 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $34,424 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

Fraud detection and prevention solutions are solutions offered by the IT vendors to small and medium enterprises and large enterprises to defend against unwilling or uncertain incidents and help to detect or prevent future occurrences.

Get Sample Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

The current business scenario has witnessed an upsurge in the adoption of fraud detection and prevention solutions in developed as well as the developing regions. The companies adopt efficient techniques in an effort to provide customers with innovative and modernized security offerings.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Fraud Detection and Prevention Market.

Introduction of big data analytics, cloud computing services and increase in mobile payment are bolstering the growth of the fraud detection and prevention market. Although continuous technological advancements prevailing in the global market are promoting market expansion, while factors such as high cost of fraud detection and prevention solution are likely to restrict the fraud detection and prevention market growth.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

The global fraud detection and prevention industry is segmented based on solution type, services, deployment type, end-user and industry vertical. On the basis of solution type, the market is bifurcated into fraud analytics and authentication. Authentication segment accounted for the largest market share, accounted for around 58.2% in 2015, owing to increased demand for effective fraud detection solutions and real time operations because of the growing volume of online payment transactions. Services covered in the study include managed and professional.

The services segment is classified based on professional services and managed services. Managed services are expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as they integrate along with the company’s intellectual property to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to meet the organization’s exact requirements. Based on deployment model, fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

Get a Request Sample PDF of the Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

By end user, the market is divided into small & medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises (LE). Various industries included in the fraud detect and prevention market are BFSI, retail, healthcare, real estate, manufacturing and others. BFSI industry has generated the highest revenue in 2015, accounted for around $3,057 million and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

This growth is primarily attributed to increasing number and frequency of sophisticated attacks in the banking sector which has led to the development of analytical solutions to predict and prevent fraud before it occurs. Geographically, the fraud detection and prevention market size is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest adoption of fraud detection solutions. On the other hand, LAMEA is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, predicting a lucrative market growth for fraud detection and prevention solutions, especially in countries such as Brazil, South Africa, and Argentina.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

Key players operating in the global fraud detection and prevention market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation., SAP SE, BAE Systems, ACI Worldwide, NCR Limited, Lavastorm Analytics and ThreatMetrix.

Other prominent players mentioned in the report include Fiserv, Inc., cVidya Networks Inc., Easy Solutions Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, Mastercard, EMC Corporation, ValidSoft UK Ltd., Bosch Software Innovations Gmbh, and FIS Company.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global fraud detection and prevention market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the potential investment pockets.

The report provides a quantitative analysis of fraud detection and prevention market from 2014 to 2022 to enable the stake holders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

The current fraud detection and prevention market trends and future forecasts aid to determine the overall market potential and single out profitable trends.

Recent developments, key players, and market shares are listed in the report to study the competitive scenario of the fraud detection and prevention market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the fraud detection and prevention market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Key Segmentation:

By Solution Type

Fraud analytics

Predictive analytics

Customer analytics

Social media analytics

Bigdata analytics

Behavioral analytics

Authentication

Single factor authentication

Multi-factor authentication

By Services

Professional

Managed

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premises

By End-User

Small & Medium Enterprises (SME)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Real Estate

Manufacturing

Others

Managed

By Region

North America

U.S.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report –

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the unified communication market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31042

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/