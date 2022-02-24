Security Appliances Market Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 13.0 During The Forecast Period

Security appliances can be defined as a set of network management and security tools that are designed to protect the inside and outside of the network system from various cyber threats. The security appliances market includes firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN).

The global Security appliances market was valued at $47,504 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $108,948 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2016 to 2022.

Security appliances protect the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations in order to effectively protect sensitive data of organizations. Network security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and prompt response to disruptions.

The task of information security is becoming more complex with the growth of businesses in terms of size, structure, and utilization of mobile devices, social media, cloud services, and big data. Rising number of security attacks and malicious practices by trained cybercriminal groups have been creating concerns for organizations across all industry sectors. In addition, increased complexities in network infrastructure are causing a major hindrance in data security management.

As a result of these circumstances, outsourcing network security to the security appliance service providers has emerged as a lucrative option for organizations. Also, network security services can be delivered either by setting up necessary security infrastructure or by complete control of the service provider from a remote location.

The rising adoption of cloud based solutions, mobility, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend has enabled endpoint protection to be a crucial part of all security departments. Security threats and vulnerabilities vary from day to day and even hour to hour. In addition, maintaining security in a wireless environment is a challenge for most vendors in the ecosystem.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Security Appliances Market.

Moreover, cyber threats affect more than just the information technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats cause disruptions to the entire network that can impact principal business functions. Organizations evaluate network security in terms of direct influence to the successful execution of an organization’s primary mission.

The global security appliances market is segmented based on types, deployment modes, industry verticals, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN). Industry vertical segments include banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), public sector, energy & utilities, retail, IT & telecom, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

Deployment mode segment is sub-segmented into cloud-based and on-premise deployment. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key market players operating in the market are Cisco Systems, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Symantec Corporation, Intel Corporation, Fortinet, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International plc., and Juniper Networks, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an overview of the trends, structure, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global security appliances market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers & suppliers, and provides insights on the competitive structure of the security appliances market to determine the investment pockets of the market.

Current and future trends adopted by the key market players are highlighted to determine overall competitiveness of the market.

The quantitative analysis of the security appliances market growth from 2014 to 2022 is provided to elaborate the market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Security Appliances Market Key Segments:

By Type

Firewall

Unified threat management (UTM)

Intrusion detection and prevention (IDP)

Content management

Virtual private network (VPN)

By Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Arica

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

