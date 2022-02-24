Smart Transportation Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities | Progressing at a CAGR of 18.6% During The Forecast Period

Smart Transportation Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Smart Transportation Market by region.

The global smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022.

Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Investments in smart cities, which are expected to integrate smart transportation, provide numerous opportunities for this market. Moreover, introduction of parking management system, which induces various functions to help drivers to locate parking space easily, presents opportunity for growth. However, large database requirement of a road network and the need for high capital investment, as the existing transport system requires a complete restoration, impedes the market growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Transportation Market.

The smart transportation market is segmented into service, solution, and geography. By service, it is divided into business, professional, and cloud services. The solution segment includes ticketing management system, parking management & guidance system, integrated supervision system, and traffic management system.

Geographically, it is segmented across North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of the Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

The key players profiled in the smart transportation market include Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales S.A., Kapsch AG, and Alstom SA.

Key Benefits

The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the global smart transportation market.

The market projections from 2014 to 2022 are included, along with the affecting factors.

The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

Extensive analysis by vehicle type helps in understanding the various types of smart transportation systems.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Smart Transportation Market Key Segmentation

By Solution

Hybrid Ticketing Management System

Parking Management & Guidance System

Integrated Supervision System

Traffic Management System

By Service

Business

Professional

Cloud

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What are the goals of the report?

This market report shows the projected market size for the unified communication market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines the historical and current market sizes.

On the basis of various indicators, the charts present the year-over-year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period.

The report includes an overview of the market, its geographical scope, its segmentation, and the financial performance of key players.

The report examines the current state of the industry and the potential growth opportunities in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and Africa.

The research report includes various factors contributing to the market’s growth.

The report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation for the forecast period.

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

