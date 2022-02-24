Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth | ABB, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC

Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market by region.

Vessel positioning system facilitates accuracy in positioning and enables mooring & anchoring. The market for marine dynamic positioning system was valued at $1,594 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $2,127 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%

Dynamic positioning system (DPS) is a computer-controlled system installed in ships to maintain its position in the water body. The system utilizes thrusters, propellers, and rudders to withstand external forces such as wind, waves, and water current. It ensures the safety and security of vessels by maintaining the positioning accuracy and improves stability. Redundancy is the ability of a system to retain its functions in case of single failure or fault, which is a crucial factor considered while choosing the appropriate DPS for ships. The equipment class of a DPS is defined based on its redundancy. According to the standards of International Maritime Organization (IMO), the dynamically positioned ships are:

COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Marine Dynamic Positioning System Market .

CLASS 1: No Redundancy

CLASS 2: Has redundancy so that single fault in an active system would lead to the failure of the overall system to fail

CLASS 3: Has redundancy with the ability to withstand fire or flood in any one compartment without system failure

Furthermore, the marine dynamic positioning system helps in automatically maintaining the position of vessels using subcomponents such as thrusters, control unit, and power management system. The dynamic positioning system market is segmented based on subsystem, equipment class, application, and geography. By subsystem, the dynamic positioning system market is categorized into control systems, power systems, thruster systems, and others. The equipment class includes class1, class 2, and class 3 systems. Applications covered in the study include naval vessels, offshore vessels, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (including country-level analysis for each region).

The key players operating in the marine dynamic positioning system market are ABB, General Electric Co., Kongsberg Gruppen, Marine Technologies LLC, Moxa Inc, Navis Engineering Oy, AB Volvo Penta, Praxis Automation Technology B.V., Rolls Royce, and Wartsila Corporation. Other players in the value chain include Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc., JRC, Guidance Marine, and Master Boat Builders Inc.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

MARINE DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM SEGMENTATION

BY SUBSYSTEM

Control System

Power System

Thruster System

Others (Sensing Systems and Measurement Systems)

BY EQUIPMENT CLASS

Class 1

Class 2

Class 3

BY APPLICATION

Naval Vessels

Offshore Vessels

Others (Commercial and Passenger)

BY GEOGRAPHY

NORTH AMERICA

Canada

Mexico

U.S.

EUROPE

Germany

Netherlands

UK

Rest of Europe

ASIA-PACIFIC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

