Load Balancer Market Size, Share, Trend Key Major Challenges, Drivers, Growth Opportunities Analysis 2021-2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.9% During The Forecast Period

The load balancer market size was valued at $3,398.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $8,908.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

A load balancer is a device that distributes network or application traffic across a cluster of servers. Its key role is to balance load, which manages the flow of information or traffic between the server and an endpoint device. This device facilitates servers to transfer data efficiently, optimize use of application delivery resources, and prevent server overloads.

Moreover, it continuously conducts checks of networks on servers to ensure request handling and if necessary, the load balancer removes unreliable servers until they are restored. In addition, it exhibits the capability to trigger creation of new virtualized application servers to meet the increasing client request on a server. Load balancing constitutes various algorithms and methods depending upon the application delivery controller criteria to which it redirects each client request. Core load balancing capabilities include layer 4 (L4) load balancing, layer 7 (L7) load balancing, content switching, and global server load balancing (GSLB).

Proliferation of cloud load balancing services and server virtualization is a key factor that drives the adoption of load balancer, due to its ability to trigger creation of new virtualized application servers. Surge in investments for new digital transformation initiatives by governments and increase in data center traffic due to rise in machine-to-machine connectivity, especially in developing economies, are the major factors that boost the load balancer market growth.

In addition, increase in network connectivity, varied traffic pattern, and advancements in the networking infrastructure in telecommunication industries are expected to significantly contribute toward the growth of the global market. However, dearth of high bandwidth providers and complications associated with implementation of advanced load balancer components in traditional networking ecosystem hinder the growth of the market.

The key players operating in the global load balancer market analysis are Google LLC, Imperva, Inc., Radware Ltd., F5 Networks, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, A10 Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Kemp Technologies, Inc., and Amazon Web Services, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. Current and future load balancer market trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness of the market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global load balancer market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global load balancer market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Load Balancer Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Hardware

– Software

– Services

By Type

– Local Load Balancers

– Global Load Balancers

By Deployment

– On-premise

– Cloud

By Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & Telecom

– Retail

– Government

– Manufacturing

– Media & Entertainment

– Healthcare

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

