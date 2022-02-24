Medical Tourism Market Size, Share, Trend & Business Planning, Innovation to See Modest Growth | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.8% During The Forecast Period

Medical Tourism Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Medical Tourism Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Medical Tourism Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global medical tourism market accounted for $104.68 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $273.72 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.8% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of value.

In terms of volume, the global medical tourism market accounted for 23,042.90 thousand patients in 2019, and is projected to reach 70,358.61 thousand patients by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2019 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

Medical tourism can be defined as an organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country. Medical tourists travel across international borders for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, and cardiovascular treatment.

The growth of the global medical tourism market is majorly driven by affordability and accessibility of quality healthcare services along with assistance from tourism departments and local governments. In addition, availability of latest medical technologies in medical tourism hubs across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth. However, lengthy, partial reimbursement by payers and difficulties associated with travel, language barriers, availability of documentation, and VISA approval issues act as key restraints of the global market. Conversely, wider hospital network under insurance coverage for cashless transactions is expected to serve as a remunerative opportunity for the expansion of the global medical tourism market during the period.

The report provides extensive competitive analysis and profiles of key market players such as Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, Fortis Healthcare Limited, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, NTT Medical Center Tokyo, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej PCL, Seoul National University Hospital, and Wooridul Spine Hospital.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Medical Tourism Market.

Key Market Segments

By Treatment Type

o Dental Treatment

o Cosmetic Treatment

o Cardiovascular Treatment

o Orthopedic Treatment

o Neurological Treatment

o Cancer Treatment

o Fertility Treatment

o Other Treatments

By Region

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

o India

o China

o Indonesia

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o South Korea

o Taiwan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

o Brazil

o Venezuela

o Costa Rica

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

