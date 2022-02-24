Ophthalmic Devices Market Size, Share, Trend Drivers & Growth Opportunity Analysis Report 2021-2030 | Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation

Ophthalmic Devices Market Growth 2021-2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s history and forecasts market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Ophthalmic Devices Market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Ophthalmic Devices Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global ophthalmic devices market was valued at $53,428.8 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $66,719.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while otherI private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Ophthalmology is a branch of medical science that deals with the structure, function, and various eye diseases. Ophthalmic devices are medical equipment designed for diagnosis, surgery, and vision correction. They cover a wide range of design types and applications such as contact lenses, glasses, intraocular lenses, implants, lasers, diagnostics, and surgical instruments.These devices are gaining increased importance and adoption due to surge in prevalence of various ophthalmic diseases such as glaucoma, cataract, and other vision-related issues.

The growth of the global ophthalmic devices market is majorly driven by rise In incidence of vision disorders, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices such as intraocular lenses (IOLs), and increase in focus on customer training & education for use of ophthalmic devices, which would help in building the staff skills. In addition, increase in R&D developments for novel devices development related to vision error and surge in awareness related to devices used in ophthalmology contribute toward the growth of the global market.

However, low awareness regarding eye-related diseases and dearth of skilled professionals are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, emerging countries such as China and India possess high growth potential, owing to improvement in healthcare infrastructure in these countries, which is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Depending on product function, the report segments the global ophthalmic devices market into ophthalmic surgical devices, diagnostic devices, and vision care devices. The ophthalmic surgical devices segment is further categorized into refractive error surgical devices, glaucoma surgical devices, cataract surgical devices, and vitreoretinal surgical devices.

The key players operating in the market include Novartis AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Essilor International S.A., HAAG-Streit Holding AG, HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Nidek Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG. The other players in the industry include Sonomed Escalon, Hoya Group, Gulden Ophthalmics, FCI Ophthalmics, Glaukos Corporation, and STAAR Surgical.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global ophthalmic devices market size along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers market analysis from 2020 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

– A comprehensive analysis on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitate the strategic business planning and determine prevailing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global ophthalmic devices market growth.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Ophthalmic Devices Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Function

– Ophthalmic Surgical Devices

o Refractive Error Surgical Devices

o Glaucoma Surgical Devices

o Cataract Surgery Devices

o Vitreoretinal Surgical Devices

– Ophthalmic Diagnostic Devices

o Refractors

o Corneal Topography Systems

o Retinal Ultrasound Systems

o Fundus Camera

o Ophthalmoscopes

o Optical Coherence Tomography Systems

o Perimeters

o Slit Lamps

o Tonometer’s

– Ophthalmic Vision Care Devices

o Contact Lenses

o Spectacle Lenses

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Rest of LAMEA

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 20% discount on this report)

