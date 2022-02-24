Alexa
Walker scores 13 to carry UCF over Cincinnati 75-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 12:24
Walker scores 13 to carry UCF over Cincinnati 75-61

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Walker had 13 points as UCF defeated Cincinnati 75-61 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Adams had 12 points for UCF (17-9, 9-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 11 points as did Darius Perry.

David DeJulius had 16 points for the Bearcats (17-11, 7-8). Jeremiah Davenport added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Mike Saunders Jr. had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 15:20 GMT+08:00

