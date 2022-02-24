Alexa
Roddy scores 26 to carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 61-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 12:56
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Jacobs had 18 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (22-4, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens added 10 points and six assists.

Drake Jeffries had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (22-5, 11-3). Xavier DuSell added 11 points. Graham Ike had 13 rebounds.

The Rams leveled the season series against the Cowboys. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 84-78 on Jan. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

