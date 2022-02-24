Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Glover scores 22 to lift Samford past Furman 83-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:47
Glover scores 22 to lift Samford past Furman 83-75

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Ques Glover had 22 points as Samford beat Furman 83-75 on Wednesday night.

Logan Dye had 19 points for Samford (20-9, 10-7 Southern Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Jermaine Marshall added 16 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Campbell had 12 points.

Mike Bothwell had 21 points and six rebounds for the Paladins (19-11, 11-6). Alex Hunter added 16 points. Jalen Slawson had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

The Bulldogs leveled the season series against the Paladins. Furman defeated Samford 81-49 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:57 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"