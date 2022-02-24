Alexa
Thompson, Nolan lift Towson past James Madison 84-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:57
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Charles Thompson had 22 points and 17 rebounds as Towson topped James Madison 84-65 on Wednesday night. Terry Nolan Jr. added 21 points for the Tigers.

Thompson made 10 of 12 shots.

Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for Towson (22-7, 13-3 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Cam Holden added 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Terrence Edwards had 17 points for the Dukes (15-13, 6-11). Jalen Hodge added 10 points. Julien Wooden also had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:57 GMT+08:00

