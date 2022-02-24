Alexa
Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian infrastructure, border guards - Zelenskiy

By REUTERS
2022/02/24 13:16
Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Picture tak...

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country's border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities.

He said that martial law had been declared across the country and that he had spoken by phone to U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said the purpose of Russia's military operation was to destroy the Ukrainian state.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Natalia Zinets; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Kim Coghill)
Ukraine
Russia
Putin
missile

