Russian missile strikes hit Ukrainian infrastructure, border guards - Zelenskiy

Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Picture tak... Military vehicles are seen on a street on the outskirts of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Picture taken February 23, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

KYIV, Feb 24 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and the country's border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities.

He said that martial law had been declared across the country and that he had spoken by phone to U.S. President Joe Biden.

In a separate statement, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said the purpose of Russia's military operation was to destroy the Ukrainian state.

