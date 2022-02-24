Alexa
Williams leads Coastal Carolina over Arkansas State 74-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:44
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Rudi Williams had a career-high 31 points as Coastal Carolina narrowly defeated Arkansas State 74-69 on Wednesday night.

Wilfried Likayi had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Coastal Carolina (15-12, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference).

Norchad Omier had 23 points, 15 rebounds, five steals and five blocks for the Red Wolves (16-10, 7-7). Malcolm Farrington added 10 points.

The Chanticleers leveled the season series against the Red Wolves. Arkansas State defeated Coastal Carolina 73-66 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:56 GMT+08:00

