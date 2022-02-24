Wilkins scores 17 to lift Drake past Valparaiso 71-65

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — D.J. Wilkins posted 17 points as Drake beat Valparaiso 71-65 on Wednesday night.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 13 points and eight rebounds for Drake (21-9, 12-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which earned its fourth straight win. Roman Penn added 11 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Garrett Sturtz had seven rebounds.

Kevion Taylor had 20 points for Valpo (13-16, 6-11). Ben Krikke added 16 points. Kobe King had 13 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against Valpo this season. Drake defeated Valparaiso 73-66 on Dec. 2.

