Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Green scores 21 to lift Northern Iowa past Indiana State

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:18
Green scores 21 to lift Northern Iowa past Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — AJ Green had 21 points as Northern Iowa topped Indiana State 88-82 on Wednesday night.

Noah Carter had 19 points for Northern Iowa (17-10, 13-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Bowen Born added 13 points and Trae Berhow had 12 points.

Cameron Henry had 23 points and seven assists for the Sycamores (11-18, 4-13), who have now lost four straight games. Kailex Stephens added 14 points. Julian Larry had 11 points.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Sycamores for the season. Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 80-74 on Jan. 11.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"