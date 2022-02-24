Ledford leads Chattanooga past E. Tennessee St. 83-77

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Grant Ledford had a career-high 25 points as Chattanooga topped East Tennessee State 83-77 on Wednesday night.

Ledford made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Malachi Smith added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Mocs (23-7, 13-4 Southern Conference).

Ty Brewer had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Buccaneers (14-16, 6-11 Southern Conference). Jordan King added 18 points. Mohab Yasser had 15 points.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Chattanooga defeated East Tennessee State 82-52 on Dec. 30.

