Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Carter Jr. scores 19 to lift Navy past Loyola (Md.) 52-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:34
Carter Jr. scores 19 to lift Navy past Loyola (Md.) 52-50

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. posted 19 points as Navy narrowly defeated Loyola (Md.) 52-50 on Wednesday night.

Richard Njoku had seven rebounds for Navy (19-9, 12-5 Patriot League).

Kenneth Jones scored a career-high 20 points for the Greyhounds (14-14, 8-9). Cam Spencer added six rebounds.

Jaylin Andrews, the Greyhounds' second leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, was held to only 3 points (1 of 10).

The Midshipmen improve to 2-0 against the Greyhounds for the season. Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 56-55 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"