Hunter lifts Central Arkansas past North Alabama 81-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:15
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Camren Hunter had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Central Arkansas beat North Alabama 81-72 on Wednesday night. Eddy Kayouloud added 21 points for the Bears.

Hunter shot 10 for 13 from the field. Kayouloud also had nine rebounds.

Masai Olowokere had 13 points and seven rebounds for Central Arkansas (10-18, 7-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jared Chatham added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Daniel Ortiz scored a season-high 31 points for the Lions (9-19, 2-13), whose losing streak reached seven games. Will Soucie added 12 points and 12 rebounds. C.J. Brim had 11 points.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Central Arkansas defeated North Alabama 89-88 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:54 GMT+08:00

