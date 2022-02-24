Alexa
Klesmit, Mack lead Wofford past VMI 83-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:14
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 22 points as Wofford beat VMI 83-72 on Wednesday night. B.J. Mack added 21 points for the Terriers. Mack also had three assists.

Ryan Larson had 15 points for Wofford (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). Morgan Safford added six rebounds.

Trey Bonham had 20 points for the Keydets (16-13, 9-8) as did Honor Huff. Connor Arnold had 13 points.

The Terriers leveled the season series against the Keydets. VMI defeated Wofford 80-73 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:52 GMT+08:00

