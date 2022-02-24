Louisiana-Lafayette beats Georgia Southern 82-69

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Theo Akwuba had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Georgia Southern 82-69 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Julien had 18 points and seven rebounds for ULL (13-13, 8-8 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett added 14 points.

Elijah McCadden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (11-15, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Gedi Juozapaitis added 14 points as did Cam Bryant.

The Ragin' Cajuns leveled the season series against the Eagles. Georgia Southern defeated ULL 66-65 on Jan. 29.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com