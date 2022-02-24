Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Treacy lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 73-64

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 10:48
Treacy lifts UNC Greensboro past W. Carolina 73-64

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Dante Treacy had a career-high 24 points as UNC Greensboro got past Western Carolina 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Kobe Langley had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (17-12, 9-8 Southern Conference). De'Monte Buckingham added 12 points and seven rebounds. Mohammed Abdulsalam had eight rebounds.

Marcus Banks had 13 points for the Catamounts (10-20, 4-13). Joe Petrakis added 11 points. Marlow Gilmore had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Catamounts for the season. UNC Greensboro defeated Western Carolina 68-49 on Feb. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"