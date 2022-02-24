Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hawkins scores 25 points to lead Creighton past St. John's

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 10:55
Hawkins scores 25 points to lead Creighton past St. John's

NEW YORK (AP) — Arthur Kaluma made a layup with 2:02 left to give Creighton the lead for good en route to an 81-78 win over St. John's on Wednesday night.

Ryan Hawkins had 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Bluejays.

Kaluma's bucket made it 77-76 and Hawkins added another basket with 48 seconds left to lead 79-78.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 19 points for Creighton (19-8, 11-5 Big East Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive victory. Trey Alexander added 16 points and six assists. Kaluma had 12 points.

Montez Mathis had 15 points for the Red Storm (15-12, 7-9). O'Mar Stanley added 14 points. Posh Alexander had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Bluejays improve to 2-0 against the Red Storm on the season. Creighton defeated St. John's 87-64 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"