Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hikim carries UMass Lowell over Stony Brook 67-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:08
Hikim carries UMass Lowell over Stony Brook 67-50

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim matched his career high with 20 points as UMass Lowell got past Stony Brook 67-50 on Wednesday night.

Hikim hit 8 of 10 foul shots.

Anthony Blunt had a career-high 15 points for UMass Lowell (14-13, 6-9 America East Conference). Max Brooks added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kalil Thomas had 10 points.

Stony Brook scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Tyler Stephenson-Moore scored a career-high 20 points for the Seawolves (16-13, 8-8). Tykei Greene added 17 points and eight rebounds.

The River Hawks leveled the season series against the Seawolves. Stony Brook defeated UMass Lowell 87-85 on Feb. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:50 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
"