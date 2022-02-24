Alexa
Davis scores 19 to lift Vermont over Binghamton 66-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 11:07
VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 19 points as Vermont got past Binghamton 66-49 on Wednesday night.

Ben Shungu had 16 points and eight rebounds for Vermont (23-5, 15-1 America East Conference). Robin Duncan added seven rebounds.

Binghamton scored 17 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

John McGriff had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (11-14, 8-8). Christian Hinckson added 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Dan Petcash had eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats on the season. Vermont defeated Binghamton 82-51 on Feb. 9.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 13:49 GMT+08:00

