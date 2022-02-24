Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Record, Richardson lift Colgate over Holy Cross 78-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 10:42
Record, Richardson lift Colgate over Holy Cross 78-71

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Keegan Records had 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Colgate stretched its winning streak to 11 games, beating Holy Cross 78-71 on Wednesday night. Tucker Richardson added 24 points for the Raiders.

Jack Ferguson had six rebounds for Colgate (19-11, 15-2 Patriot League).

Nelly Cummings, the Raiders' leading scorer coming into the contest at 14 points per game, scored only seven points (2 of 11).

Gerrale Gates had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Crusaders (9-20, 7-10). Bo Montgomery added 12 points as did Kyrell Luc.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Colgate defeated Holy Cross 87-60 on Feb. 7.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 12:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
"