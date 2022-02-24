Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wright scores 18 to carry High Point over NC A&T 78-58

By Associated Press
2022/02/24 10:45
Wright scores 18 to carry High Point over NC A&T 78-58

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — John-Michael Wright had 18 points as High Point defeated North Carolina A&T 78-58 on Wednesday night.

Jaden House had 15 points and six rebounds for High Point (12-17, 6-9 Big South Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Zach Austin added 14 points. Bryant Randleman had 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Kameron Langley had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Aggies (11-18, 6-9). Collin Smith added 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Aggies on the season. High Point defeated North Carolina A&T 78-71 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-24 12:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Germany's luge champion says she will never return to China
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to discipline Olympic skater for 'inappropriate remarks and actions'
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Taiwan to announce shortened quarantine, business bubble within 2 days
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Congresswoman reveals Xi Jinping's daughter living in US
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Taiwan considers resumption of foreign travel during second half of 2022
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Cheating, doping, and biased judging will mar the Olympic brand long after Beijing Games
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan mulling new health insurance rules for overseas expats
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
Taiwan to relax mask requirements 'very soon'
"